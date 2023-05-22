CHANGE LANGUAGE
Instagram Down for Thousands of Users: Tracker
1-MIN READ

Instagram Down for Thousands of Users: Tracker

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 05:41 IST

California, US

FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Instagram logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Instagram logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

The company did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed

Meta Platform Inc’s Instagram said the company was aware that some people were having trouble accessing the app on Sunday after users globally complained of service disruption.

The company did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 100,000 incidents in the United States, 24,000 in Canada and over 56,000 incidents in Britain.

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience," the company’s spokesperson said in an email, without disclosing further details on the outage.

    More than 180,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram at the peak of the outage.

    Instagram was down for users on Sunday from around 1745 ET (2145 GMT), according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
    first published:May 22, 2023, 05:36 IST
    last updated:May 22, 2023, 05:41 IST