Instagram Group Mention Feature For Stories To Launch Soon: All Details

Instagram Group Mention: Meta-owned popular photo and video-sharing social media platform Instagram is reportedly working on a new group mention feature that will allow users to tag more than one person in a story using a single mention.

In a recent update on his broadcast channel, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, announced a new feature in testing. “Once you create a group mention, it can be reused by anyone in the group to automatically tag everyone in any new stories. “So if you’re on a summer trip with friends, you can more easily include everyone without needing to tag each person individually," he said.

This feature will be helpful, as tagging multiple people in one mention will make stories cleaner and less cluttered, providing a better viewing experience for followers.

Meanwhile, Meta is also releasing an updated Instagram app for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold devices, designed specifically for foldable screens. This update addresses the odd aspect ratio and layout issues that were present in earlier versions. The new user interface places the navigation options such as home, search, new post, Reels, Profile, likes, and messages on the left side.

The big part is that the new update makes sure content fits well on bigger screens. Reels now show up correctly without any black bars, and navigating through Stories, images, and the app is much smoother.

Last week, the platform had released a feature that better protects users from unwanted DM requests. With this feature, people who want to send DM requests to users who don’t follow them will face two new restrictions.

First, users will only be able to send one message to someone who doesn’t follow them, as opposed to sending them an infinite amount of DM requests. Second, DM invites are now just text-based, which means that users can only send photos, videos, or audio messages to people who don’t follow them after the recipient accepts the invite to chat.