CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WhatsApp New FeatureVivo X90 Pro ReviewiPhone 15 ProNothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23
Home » Tech » Instagram Now Let Users Comment On Posts With GIFs: Here's How
1-MIN READ

Instagram Now Let Users Comment On Posts With GIFs: Here's How

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 15:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Creators will now be able to see what the top trending topics and hashtags are on Reels.

Creators will now be able to see what the top trending topics and hashtags are on Reels.

Users can now search for and share Giphy GIFs in the comment stream, giving them another option for responding to Instagram posts.

Meta (formerly Facebook) is rolling out the ability to comment on Instagram posts with animated GIFs (Graphics Interchange Format).

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced that users can now post GIFs in Instagram comments during a Broadcast Channels chat with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, reports Engadget.

“This is a bit of ‘finally feature,’ but we’re launching GIFs in comments today," Mosseri told Zuckerberg.

Users can now search for and share Giphy GIFs in the comment stream, giving them another option for responding to Instagram posts.

GIFs in Instagram comments are available in the latest version of the app.

Moreover, Mosseri also said that Instagram is also testing lyrics in Reels.

According to the report, the feature seems to build on the auto-caption sticker Meta introduced back in 2021.

Based on the screenshot shared by Mosseri, the report said that a timeline at the bottom of the interface will allow users to properly sync the captions.

Meanwhile, Instagram has announced new features on its short-video making app to empower creators.

top videos

    The social network has added a dedicated destination for trending audio and hashtags, two new metrics to Reels insights and brought gifts on Reels to more countries.

    Creators will now be able to see what the top trending topics and hashtags are on Reels

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Bharat Upadhyay
    Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over fiv...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Instagram
    first published:May 17, 2023, 15:06 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 15:06 IST