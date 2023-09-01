Instagram Reels Could Finally Support Videos As Long As 10 Minutes: All Details

Instagram Reels could soon let you upload content that is more than a minute. The Meta-owned platform is working on a longer version of Reels, the supposed short video feature, and lets users upload videos up to 10 minutes.

These plans haven’t been officially confirmed by Meta or Instagram yet but going by the developments, it wouldn’t be surprising to have a 10-minute Reels video in the near future.

The details about the feature have been spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi who is a developer. He managed to grab screenshots of the Reels app where you have two side-by-side pages, one to record a 3-minute video, and the other allows you to upload a 10-minute video. “#Instagram is working on the ability to create #Reels up to 10 minutes long," he said.

It goes without saying that if Reels does get support for 10-minute-long videos, it moves away from being a rival to YouTube Shorts, and goes in the direction of YouTube. TikTok will also be a competition for Reels as the ByteDance-owned platform already lets its users upload 10-minute videos for everyone, while those who pay for the platform get the option to upload 20-minute videos as well.

It is interesting to see Reels consider longer video formats, especially when the market has gradually shifted to short videos for entertainment. But it is likely that Instagram feels that having longer videos on Reels could help with expanding its business and bring creators who can connect with their fan base and followers, but also engage with them in different ways. Supporting short videos is definitely lighter on the systems so Instagram will have to upgrade manifold to be able to serve the new feature whenever it rolls out.

The platform is also looking for new ways to make all its features interactive. The Meta-owned products are going through their cross-integration but even then you feel that Instagram has set itself as an app that can do everything and find takers for it.