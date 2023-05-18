Instagram Rolls Out Gifts, New Editing Features For Reels In India: All You Need To Know

Instagram, the popular social media platform owned by Meta, has recently introduced exciting updates for its users. The latest update brings new editing features specifically designed for Reels, along with the rollout of the Gifts feature in India.

The company recently showcased its latest features during a product education workshop held at its Mumbai office. The platform aims to empower teens and creators to express themselves creatively across various surfaces such as Reels, Feed, Stories, and DMs. In addition, the company unveiled new tools designed to foster community engagement and inspire creativity.

According to Paras Sharma, Director of Content and Community Partnerships at Facebook India (Meta), the goal is to highlight the diverse use cases on Instagram and provide creators with the means to build an engaged community. These initiatives are part of the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting content creators and fostering a dynamic social experience.

One of the notable updates is the introduction of Instagram Gifts, allowing creators to receive gifts from their fans directly within the app. By purchasing Stars, viewers can send gifts to their favorite creators as a token of appreciation. Instagram will provide creators with a revenue share equal to $.01 for every star received from fans on Reels.

The Gifts feature will be rolling out in India in the coming weeks, offering an exciting opportunity for creators to connect with their audience in a more meaningful way. Additionally, Instagram is set to release new updates to its Reels editor globally, providing users with enhanced editing capabilities.

The upcoming update includes features like Split, Speed, and Replace. With Split, users can effortlessly divide a single clip into two separate clips, offering more flexibility in editing. The Speed feature allows users to adjust the speed of their clips, creating captivating visual effects.

The Replace feature enables users to swap one clip for another without disrupting the timing or order of other elements within their Reels. The company also introduced GIF comments on posts and Reels, which is now available globally.

These new features and updates demonstrate Instagram's commitment to empowering creators and enhancing the overall user experience. Users can look forward to an array of exciting tools that will allow them to unleash their creativity and engage with their audience in innovative ways.