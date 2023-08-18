Instagram Working On Feature To Create Audio Notes: All Details

Meta-owned Instagram is working on a feature that will allow users to create audio notes.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said on his broadcast channel on Friday that “we haven’t started testing anything publicly yet, but we’re working on the ability to create audio notes to share with your friends".

Meta had first introduced ‘Notes’ on Instagram in December last year which helped users to share their thoughts and see what their friends are up to.

When Meta introduced Notes, it had said that this feature allows users to create short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis.

However, in June, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced that users can now add 30-sec song clips to Notes on Instagram.

Last week, Mosseri had announced that the platform was testing a new group mention feature that will allow users to tag more than one person in a story using a single mention.

This feature will be helpful, as tagging multiple people in one mention will make stories cleaner and less cluttered, providing a better viewing experience for followers.

Earlier this month, the platform had released a feature that better protects users from unwanted DM requests.

With this feature, people who want to send DM requests to users who don’t follow them will face two new restrictions.

First, users will only be able to send one message to someone who doesn’t follow them, as opposed to sending them an infinite amount of DM requests.

Second, DM invites are now just text-based, which means that users can only send photos, videos, or audio messages to people who don’t follow them after the recipient accepts the invite to chat.