CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Waterproof PhonesTwitterWhatsAppSatellite TechFortnite
Home » Tech » Instagram's New Feature To Let Users Access Recently Shared Reels
1-MIN READ

Instagram's New Feature To Let Users Access Recently Shared Reels

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 14:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Instagram is showing a row at the top of users' DMs.

Instagram is showing a row at the top of users' DMs.

The company also confirmed the development of this feature, the report said.

Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that will let users quickly access their recently shared Reels, making it easier for them to reshare them later to other friends.

A Turkey-based account called Dijital Aglar shared a post about the feature, indicating that Instagram is showing a row at the top of users’ DMs with the “Latest Shares" label, reports TechCrunch.

The report said that the screenshots posted by the account show that shared posts will also display the avatars of the friends with whom you shared a Reel.

For instance, if users share one short video multiple times, it will show it only once with the avatar of the friend they last shared it with.

RELATED NEWS

The company also confirmed the development of this feature, the report said.

“We’re rolling out improvements to how you can search for and rediscover Reels that were previously shared in messages," a Meta spokesperson, was quoted as saying.

Last month, Meta introduced new broadcast channels on Instagram, which is a one-to-many messaging tool that will allow creators to engage directly with their followers at scale.

“Creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback," the company said in a blogpost.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over fiv...Read More
Tags:
  1. Instagram
first published:March 15, 2023, 14:33 IST
last updated:March 15, 2023, 14:33 IST
Read More