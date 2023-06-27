CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Internal Microsoft Email Reveals Xbox Strategy To 'Spend Sony Out Of Business': All Details
1-MIN READ

Internal Microsoft Email Reveals Xbox Strategy To 'Spend Sony Out Of Business': All Details

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 10:31 IST

Redmond, Washington State, USA

Microsoft is facing a tough time buying Activision. (Photo by Billy Freeman on Unsplash)

Microsoft is facing a tough time buying Activision. (Photo by Billy Freeman on Unsplash)

An internal Microsoft email has surfaced during the ongoing FTC hearing, which suggests that Microsoft previously wanted to use its purchasing power and cash reserves—essentially “go spend Sony out of business”

An internal Microsoft email has surfaced during the ongoing FTC hearing, which suggests that Microsoft previously wanted to use its purchasing power and cash reserves—essentially “go spend Sony out of business”—to make Xbox more dominant. The same email is also a part of a parallel lawsuit at the U.S. 9th Circuit Court.

According to The Verge, Xbox Game Studios chief Matt Booty sent an email to Xbox CFO Tim Stuart in 2019, in which he proposed spending on acquiring game studios so that Xbox can better compete with its rival PlayStation in terms of subscriptions.

“We (Microsoft) are in a very unique position to be able to go spend Sony out of business,” Booty said in the email. He further went onto note that a decade down the line, it would seem justified to have spent $2-3 billion. And, that it would prevent companies like Google, Tencent and even Sony to become the “Disney of games,” and having all the “valuable content.”

Speaking to The Verge, David Cuddy, GM, public affairs at Microsoft, said “This email is three and a half years old and predates the announcement of our acquisition by 25 months,” and “It refers to industry trends we never pursued and is unrelated to the acquisition.”

This email gives us an insight into how Microsoft may have been thinking about its content strategy in 2019. Since then, the tech giant has acquired Bethesda for $7.5 billion, and of course, if the $69 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved, Xbox’s Game Studios umbrella will only grow larger.

During the FTC vs Microsoft proceedings, it was also revealed that Microsoft was considering buying Sega and Bungie (now acquired by PlayStation). In 2020, Phil Spencer wrote to Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella asking approval to approach Sega for a future acquisition. In the email, Spencer notes that acquiring Sega could accelerate Xbox Game Pass growth “both on and off-console,” and that Sega’s games portfolio has a “global geographic appeal.

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. microsoft
  2. sony
  3. Xbox
  4. playstation
  5. ftc
first published:June 27, 2023, 10:31 IST
last updated:June 27, 2023, 10:31 IST