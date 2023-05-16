iOS 16.6 Beta To Roll Out Ahead Of Apple WWDC 2023: All You Need To Know

Apple is gearing up for its next iOS update, version 16.6, as it enters an intensified phase of internal testing, according to a recent report. This development suggests that the iPhone maker is nearing the release of the first beta version of iOS 16.6, which will be made available to developers and public beta testers in the coming days.

According to MacRumors sources, the confirmation from Apple that iOS 16.5 will be available to the public this week suggests that the beta version of iOS 16.6 could be expected later this week or early next week. Apple has been conducting internal testing of iOS 16.6 since early April, and it is anticipated to be one of the final updates in the iOS 16 software cycle.

This aligns with Apple’s plan to unveil iOS 17 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next month, after which its development focus will shift to the new update. Considering the proximity of iOS 17’s announcement, iOS 16.6 is likely to be a relatively minor update. The specific additions, changes, and bug fixes included in iOS 16.6 remain undisclosed, the report said.

However, Apple had previously announced that iMessage Contact Key Verification, an optional security feature, would be introduced sometime in 2023. The exact release date of this feature is yet to be confirmed.

Following WWDC, which commences on June 5, iOS 16.6 is expected to be released to the general public in the weeks that follow. As of now, there is no evidence of Apple testing iOS 16.7. It is still early to anticipate further updates beyond iOS 16.6.

Apple users and developers eagerly await the arrival of iOS 16.6, hoping for new enhancements and fixes to improve their device experiences. With WWDC on the horizon, anticipation continues to build for the unveiling of iOS 17 and the exciting features it may bring.