iOS 17 Could Be More Than Just A Bug-Fix, With Several 'Nice To Have' Features In The Works
1-MIN READ

iOS 17 Could Be More Than Just A Bug-Fix, With Several 'Nice To Have' Features In The Works

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 11:08 IST

New Delhi, India

iOS 17 could offer some meaningful updates. (Image: Apple)

iOS 17 could offer some meaningful updates. (Image: Apple)

While previous rumors surrounding iOS 17 had suggested that it would focus primarily on bug fixes and performance improvements, Apple could be looking to add new features as well.

It’s evident that the past few major iOS releases have been, at best, iterative, and it’s high time for a major overhaul. Apple’s mobile operating system has not only maintained a similar appearance for years but also overlooked several much-requested features from its users. Nonetheless, as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman—with the release of iOS 17—this could potentially change.

In Gurman’s recent Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, it was revealed that iOS 17 was to be designed as a bug-fix and performance-improving ‘tuneup release’—preventing a situation like the widespread buggy launch of iOS 16, which did feature a couple of new customization features, including the redesigned lock screen and updates to iMessage.

Apple’s plans for iOS 17 changed during its late development stages, and several “nice to have" features are expected to be included in the final release, “even if it lacks a tentpole improvement like last year’s revamped lock screen,” Gurman said. The upcoming version, codenamed ‘Dawn,’ is set to address a host of long-standing user requests.

AppleInsider notes, rumored additions are iMessage updates that include a redesigned “new home" feature, chat rooms, and augmented reality chat functionalities, which were first hinted at in an unconfirmed rumor from October 2022.

Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology.
  1. Apple
  2. IOS
first published:March 28, 2023, 11:04 IST
last updated:March 28, 2023, 11:08 IST