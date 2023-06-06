iOS 17 Update: 10 Important Features Coming To Your iPhone Soon

Apple has announced the new iOS 17 version which will be coming to your iPhone very soon, as long as it is eligible to get the new update. Apple has confirmed the developer beta of the iOS 17 is available from this month, while the public beta rolls out in July. Apple has talked about offering more personalised features for iPhone users, which heavily involves the lock screen which now has always-on-display if you have the iPhone 14 or later models. So without further adieu, here’s a look at the top 10 important features that have been announced with the iOS 17 version this year:

1. More Lockscreen Goodies

Lockscreen is finally getting Apple’s attention, and now you can customise the profile based on callers and even put your avatar as the lock screen image on the iPhone. Apple is calling it Contact Posters which also works when you get a call from the person for whom you have set up their photo profile. You can also add fonts to personalise the posters even more and the best thing is you can use it for third-party calling apps as well.

iPhone users can get real-time transcription of the caller, so it is like the regular voice mail but now you can see the text on the lock screen. Apple claims spam calls will not get this support, which is a relief. Apple is using a neural engine and the transcription is done on the device and it remains private.

2. FaceTime Call Drop Message

You also have the new videomail for FaceTime calls. Just like regular voice calls, iPhones will soon give you the option to leave video messages for FaceTime calls that were unattended. You can even leave an audio note if video is not your jam. You also have the option to send reactions on FaceTime calls like hearts, balloons, rain and more. These can be used on third-party apps as well.

And finally, you have FaceTime calls compatible with the Apple TV 4K version. Apple says you can start a call on the TV or iPhone and then switch between either of the two. This way, you can make the best use of the iPhone’s camera for FaceTime calls but view it on the big screen.

3. iMessage Feature Boost

Apple has redesigned the app to make it look sleeker. It says the search feature has been enhanced with precise filters. You also get a catch-up arrow so that you know where you left the conversation. Audio messages now get transcribed automatically to help you read it whenever you have the time.

From a privacy point of view, Messages now has a new Check In feature, which allows you to inform family and friends about your current location. It alerts the person about your position with a pop-up box, and keeps you informed about their movement. Apple says using the feature means you share the device location, battery level of the iPhone and cell service status with the other user. Having said that, all the shared data is secure behind end-to-end encryption.

4. Share Your Files And Contacts

Now you have an AirDrop version to share Contacts seamlessly with other iPhone users. It is called NameDrop, which helps you share contact details by bringing the iPhones together like in the image given below. It will gradually work via Apple Watch as well. You can use the same method to share content or even play music, watch a movie as long as both the iPhones are close to each other.

5. Standby Mode For Docking iPhone

Google already has the feature for the Pixel and now iPhone users get a docking style lockscreen mode. You will get all the information, including weather, music playback and a digital photo album that keeps switching like a screensaver. Apple showcased a dock during the keynote which holds the iPhone and we are eager to hear more on that, probably when the iPhones launch.

6. Share Passwords

iOS 17 brings easier ways to share passwords or passkeys. The sharing is done via the iCloud Keychain and allows people in the group to edit or even add new passwords which is available to all of them in the group. All the sharing is done behind end-to-end encryption.

7. Now Just Say “Siri”

Apple has confirmed that it is dropping Hey word to activate Siri on iPhones. The company also said it will let you converse with the voice assistant without saying Siri every time.

8. AirTags Now Shareable

You can share AirTags with up to 5 people, which means they can be tracked by your friends and family. You make a group where all these people are added and you allow them to keep a check on the position of the item that is being tracked via the AirTag.

9. Apple Takes Maps Offline

Offline maps now available for select markets on Apple Maps. You can download the details for a specific location and use it for turn-by-turn navigation which activates when you are out of a network area. Maps also now offer EV-centric details and where the chargers are located.

10. Adaptive Audio For AirPods

Apple is bringing a new AirPod feature with adaptive audio that switches based on your environment, be it in a crowded noisy place or a quiet surrounding. It is similar to the adaptive feature on other high-end TWS earbuds and now AirPods get it.