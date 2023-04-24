iOS 17 Update: Apple Likely To Bring Major Improvements To 'Find My' And 'Wallet' App

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce significant enhancements and modifications to the Wallet app and Find My feature in the upcoming iOS 17 update.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in ‘The MacRumors Show’ podcast, said that Apple will focus on updates to core system apps, rather than revolutionary changes or standout new features like iOS 14’s widgets or iOS 16’s Lock Screen redesign.

In addition to changes to the Wallet app, Gurman emphasised that there will be improvements to ‌Find My‌ amid a bigger push on location- and Find My-related features. He added that he has more to share on ‌iOS 17‌ in the coming weeks.

According to Gurman, sideloading is expected to be limited to Europe as a compliance measure with the Digital Markets Act, and developers may incur an extra fee to offer apps via third-party services.

It is also anticipated that these features may not be mentioned during the WWDC keynote, and Apple may handle their implementation similar to how it quietly addressed regulatory changes in the Netherlands, which required the inclusion of third-party payment systems in dating apps, as per Gurman’s statements.

In related news, MacRumors reported that Apple could drop the support for iPhone X, iPhone 8 models, first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro and fifth-generation iPad. It appears that the majority of these devices have the A11 Bionic chipset.

However, iPhones and iPads that have the A5 through A11 chip are impacted by a bootrom security vulnerability that Apple cannot fix; Ergo, As a result, Apple could be considering discontinuing support for devices with the A11 chip or older.

But, devices including the sixth-generation and seventh-generation iPad models, which were offered with the A10 Fusion chip and the second-generation 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the A10X Fusion chip might be a few exceptions.

Last year, Apple’s iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 updates discontinued support for several devices, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, original iPhone SE, final iPod touch, second-generation iPad Air, and fourth-generation iPad mini.

