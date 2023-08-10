iOS 17 Will Bring A Major Change For Calls On iPhone

iPhone users already know most of the features coming their way with the new iOS 17 version later this year, but one of the important changes could split opinions, especially for those who take a lot of calls on their device.

The End call button for iPhone users is changing its position and most people are not happy with the new point for a crucial button. The iOS 17 beta users have observed that the end call button has moved to the bottom-right of the caller interface, placed next to the keypad button.

Now these people who have seen the change feel that having the end button next to the keypad could end up mistakenly pressing the wrong button because of how close all of them are. Making this change could prove to be an inconvenience for the iPhone users who will be moving to iOS 17 later this year, and it seems the testers want Apple to rework this position for the comfort of the user interface.

Apple will officially announce the iOS 17 update for iPhones at the launch event, which is now being widely tipped to be on September 12. The company will showcase the new iPhone 15 series, which could be the first to get USB C for charging. In addition to iOS 17, Apple will also have details on the new iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 and the new macOS version rolling out for compatible devices.

Apple is already planning for life after the launch of the iPhone 15 series, with the production and shipping now moving at a brisk pace. The new iPhones, especially the Pro series, could get some serious upgrades, which would have a direct impact on the price of the models. In fact, Apple could increase the starting price for the vanilla iPhone 15 model as well.