iPhone 14 Gets A Big Discount; Will Be Available For Rs 66,499 During Amazon Prime Day Sale

The iPhone 14 series, and especially the iPhone 14, has been a popular choice in the premium phone category in India. Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which will take place between July 15 and 16—could be the perfect time to purchase one—as Amazon has revealed the discounted price for Prime users.

iPhone 14 Discount Price In India During Amazon Prime Day Sale

The base 128GB variant of the iPhone 14, which was launched in India for Rs 79,900, is getting a major discount, which brings the price to Rs 66,499. However, this price is likely to be after applying bank offers—including a 10% discount for those who have ICICI debit and credit cards, as well as SBI credit cards.

This #AmazonPrimeDay, enjoy IPhone 14 at ₹66,499 and Avial other attractive offers. Join Prime now, Start your 30-day Free Trial. #DiscoverJoy pic.twitter.com/hMwSnMyt7a— Amazon India (@amazonIN) July 10, 2023

iPhone 14 Specifications

The iPhone 14, powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip, has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a dual-camera system with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front-facing camera has a 12MP sensor and is housed in a traditional notch, rather than the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island cutout. Apple claims that the battery can provide up to 26 hours of video playback, and the phone is available in six colors—including the recently introduced yellow.

Should You Buy?

If you are looking to buy a new iPhone this month, the current models are a good option. However, if you can wait a few months, the iPhone 15 series is expected to be released in September and will likely have several new features—including new chipsets, and the switch to USB-C as the default charging port.

Also, if you can find the iPhone 13 at a discounted price, it might be a better value for money purchase than the iPhone 14, considering that the iPhone 14 offers more or less the same experience and is even powered by the same A15 Bionic processor.