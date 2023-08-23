iPhone 15 Could Be Offered In Multiple New Colours, Ship With Matching Cables

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 series is expected to launch in September 2023, and as we get closer to the release date, new rumours suggest that the vanilla iPhone 15 models—the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus—could be offered in multiple new colours.

According to the tipster Unknownz21, who goes by the username @URedditor on X(formerly Twitter), the iPhone 15 models could be offered in Orange, Pink/Rose Gold, Green, Blue, Yellow and the standard Black/Midnight. He notes, “We should see at least some of these.”

Now, this, coupled with the recently leaked color-matched USB-C cables, suggests that the new iPhone could indeed be offered in the aforementioned colours. According to another tipster—KosutamiSan—the leaked colored USB cables are notably in Orange, Yellow, Blue, White, and Black, which matches the information revealed by Unknownz21.

However, there is confusion regarding the Orange/Coral colourway, specifically whether it’s going to be a shade of orange or pink. If past indications are any guide, we have seen the iPhone XR offered in a Coral colorway before. Therefore, it’s possible that Apple might introduce this color for the iPhone 15 series as well.

The iPhone 15 is expected to have a bunch of new features—including the Dynamic Island, which is currently only on the iPhone 14 Pro models. It’s also supposed to have the Apple A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro.

And just like last year, Apple is expected to offer the iPhone 15 in two sizes: the iPhone 15 with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 15 Plus with a 6.7-inch panel.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro, it’s expected to have a titanium frame, thinner bezels, and the latest Apple A17 Bionic chip, which could be based on a 3nm process. Moreover, it is also expected to feature a new ‘Action button,’ which may support different modes that users can personalize and assign to different actions.