iPhone 15, Honor 90 And More: September To Be A Busy Month For Smartphone Launches

The month of September, popularly referred to as ‘Techtember’ by the tech community on the internet, is typically a month filled with new smartphone launches, led by the likes of new iPhones every year. This year appears to be no exception as the month will see a slew of new releases—ranging from the new iPhone 15 models to new value flagships like Honor 90.

Following the launches we witnessed in August, such as Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, September will kick off with the release of the iPhone 15 models on September 12.

Now, let’s take a look at the new phone launches expected this month across various price brackets:

iPhone 15 Series

During its ‘Wonderlust’ event, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra, iPhone 15, and the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro are expected to retain their 6.1-inch screen size, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Plus will also stick with the 6.7-inch screen size.

The ‘Pro’ models are likely to feature Apple’s new 3nm-based A17 Bionic chipset and an improved set of cameras. Reports suggest that the higher-end Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra could even include a periscope zoom lens for enhanced zoom capabilities.

Regarding the vanilla iPhone 15 models, a significant addition could be the ‘Dynamic Island,’ previously exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, the iPhone 15 is expected to feature last year’s flagship processor—the A16 Bionic—from the iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro phones could also see a price increase.

Honor 90

After the news broke of Honor re-entering the Indian market, speculation began regarding what Honor would first launch in the country. Now, it has been revealed that Honor will launch its Honor 90 smartphone in the Indian market this month.

Operating as Honor Tech in India, the brand will introduce the Honor 90, which is expected to feature a large 6.7-inch display, be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, and include a triple-camera setup. Honor has not disclosed the price yet, but reports suggest that the new Honor 90 could be priced around the Rs 35,000 price range.

Motorola Moto G84

The Motorola Moto G84 has already been unveiled in India and will be available for purchase starting September 8. Priced at Rs 19,999, it is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, comes with a 12GB+256GB configuration, and gets a 50MP primary camera with OIS support.

OnePlus Open

Touted as OnePlus’ first foldable device, the OnePlus Open is expected to be revealed this September. Rumors suggest that the design and build will likely be based on the sister brand Oppo’s Find N2, and it will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It could feature a 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer display. The device is also rumored to be quite sturdy—especially with its hinge mechanism.

The device will directly compete with other foldables like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold.