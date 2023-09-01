iPhone 15 launch: Here's How Much You Get For Selling iPhone 14

iPhone 15 launch: Finally, September is here, and like every year, we are expecting four new iPhones from Apple. The Cupertino-based tech giant has already announced that it is going to host its ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12, where Apple will introduce the new iPhone 15 series smartphones — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra.

As the launch of the iPhone 15 series is near, many Apple fans are eagerly waiting to buy the new iPhones. Reports have hinted that Pro variants this year might get a price jump. iPhones usually have good resale values, so if you want to save money, selling your old iPhone could be a smart idea.

For those currently using the iPhone 14 series, there is a chance to secure good resale value before the Apple Event on September 12th. You can use this amount to buy the upcoming iPhone 15 models after launch.

The average resale value of the iPhone 14 Pro base variant is around Rs 82,000 in India on online websites. At Cashify, a well-known recommerce company for selling used electronic gadgets, like phones, they offer Rs 82,020 for a pre-owned iPhone 14 Pro 128GB model.

Initially priced at Rs 1,29,900, the new iPhone 14 Pro is now available for Rs 1,19,900 on e-commerce sites. If you have the highest storage model (1TB) and want to sell, you can get up to Rs 99,400. Last year, the iPhone 14 Pro 1TB model was launched at Rs 1,79,900.

Similarly, if you sell your used iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB model, you can get up to Rs 88,740. For the top 1TB variant of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you might get up to Rs 1,04,550 through Cashify. Launched in September 2022, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was introduced at Rs 1,39,900 for base model and Rs 1,89,900 for the top storage option.

It’s important to note that these prices are based on various key factors, including good condition, having the proper bill and box, and how old it is. These prices can vary depending on the condition of your iPhones.

Meanwhile, Apple is set to bring major hardware changes to the latest iPhone 15 series smartphones. All iPhone 15 models are likely to include the Dynamic Island and Type-C USB ports.

Also, the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come in new colours, including Midnight (Black), Starlight (White), Light Green, Yellow, Blue, and Orange (Coral Pink). The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will offer colour options like Dark Blue, Silver-Gray, Space Black, and Titanium.