iPhone 15 Pro Max Expected To Come With A Price Hike: What We Know

Apple’s next generation of smartphones—iPhone 15 series—is expected to be released in September of this year. While the price of the iPhone Pro models has remained the same in the US since the iPhone X was released in September 2017, analyst Jeff Pu predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be priced higher than $1099—marking a price increase for the first time in years.

Analyst Jeff Pu previously predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro models would be more expensive than their predecessors. However, he now believes that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in particular, could jump in sticker price due to a number of hardware upgrades, including a titanium frame, more RAM, the A17 Bionic chipset, solid state buttons, and a periscope zoom lens for improved zooming.

It must be noted that the prices of iPhones have been increased multiple times outside of the US. For instance, in the UK, the iPhone 13 Pro retailed for £949, but the iPhone 14 Pro started at a sticker price of £1,099. Similarly, in India, the prices of iPhone models have also increased over time. The iPhone X, which was launched in 2017—had a price tag of Rs 89,000 for the 64GB variant, but now, the equivalent flagship model—the iPhone 14 Pro, starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the base model.

The iPhone 15 series—which may include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max—is expected to have a number of new features, including USB-C as the default charging port and a Dynamic Island notch cutout for all models, which is currently only available on the iPhone 14 Pro models.