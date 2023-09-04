iPhone 15 Pro Will Let You Use It As A Smart Display Using This iOS 17 Feature

Apple’s iPhone 15 series is poised to launch later this month on September 12 during its ‘Wanderlust’ event, alongside the new Apple Watch Series 9, the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, and possibly new AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case. Despite the numerous leaks we’ve seen—ranging from the exterior finish to the new A17 Bionic chipset—one aspect that people aren’t discussing is iOS 17 and its new features like StandBy.

First unveiled during the WWDC 2023 keynote, StandBy on the iPhone allows your device to function as a smart display when positioned horizontally during charging. It provides ‘glanceable information’ that can be easily viewed from a distance when the iPhone is charging in landscape orientation.

However, it remains to be seen whether the always-on display functionality will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models or also available for the standard iPhone 15 models. Currently, it is limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models. For other iPhone models, you will need to manually tap the screen to view information. iPhone 14 Pro and likely iPhone 15 Pro models—on the other hand—will have the StandBy display activate automatically and remain on while charging.

How to Use This Feature:

If you plan to purchase any of the iPhone 15 models, you won’t need to do much except lay it on its side in landscape orientation while charging to activate it. However, if you are currently using the iPhone 14 series, you will need to update your device to the iOS 17 Public/developer beta or simply wait for the stable release, expected later this month.

Once done, users will simply need to place their iPhone horizontally while it charges using a compatible wireless charger (which may work best with MagSafe-compatible units), a stand, or any stable surface.

iPhone 15 Pro: A Smart Display?

Although this feature is still in its early stages, users will be able to choose from a variety of StandBy modes, including widgets, photos, and clocks. Each mode displays different information. For example, in clock mode, you can choose from analog, digital, world, float, and solar clock styles.