iPhone 15 Pro Will Not Have Solid-State Buttons, Confirms Apple Supplier: Know More

Apple supplier Cirrus Logic has reportedly confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro, which is set to launch in September 2023 as part of the latest iPhone 15 series, will no longer feature solid-state buttons as initially rumored.

In a letter to shareholders, the company stated that a new product that was scheduled to launch this fall is no longer expected to come to market as planned. This product is widely believed to be the solid-state buttons for the iPhone 15 Pro, MacRumors reported.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously reported that iPhone 15 Pro models would have been equipped with two additional Taptic Engines that provided haptic feedback when the solid-state buttons were pressed. However, Cirrus Logic’s recent comments suggest that it will no longer supply related components for the devices.

According to MacRumors, Apple is Cirrus Logic’s largest customer, accounting for 79 per cent of its revenue in the 2022 fiscal year. Analysts believe that the supplier’s recent comments effectively confirm the cancellation of solid-state buttons for the iPhone 15 Pro. Instead, the devices are expected to have traditional buttons that move when pressed.

Rumors suggest that the Ring/Silent switch will still be replaced with a button, which could be customizable like the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Removing the Ring/Silent switch would be a significant change as it has been a standard feature on every iPhone since the first model in 2007. However, this change is expected to be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models only, as the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are still expected to have the switch.

Some analysts believe that the solid-state buttons may be pushed back to the iPhone 16 Pro models launching next year. However, Cirrus Logic’s limited knowledge of Apple’s future plans makes it difficult to predict at this time, the report said.

In related news, According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Ku, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a “periscope lens," a technology that is currently exclusive to high-end smartphones like Samsung, Google, and Huawei.

