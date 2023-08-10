iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Chip Could Offer A Big GPU Upgrade: What We Know

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be released in September 2023—powered by the A17 Bionic chip, which is going to be successor to the A16 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 14 Pro models. Now, a new leak suggests that the A17 Bionic will have a 6-core CPU and a 6-core GPU.

The A16 Bionic has a similar 6-core CPU, but only 5 GPU cores. This implies that the A17 Bionic may have some significant improvements over the current generation chip.

As spotted by MacRumors, this information comes from leaker Unknownz21 on X (formerly Twitter). He also claims that the A17 Bionic will have a clock speed of 3.70 GHz and be based on a new 3nm process—compared to the 4nm process used by the A16 Bionic. The chipset is also expected to be paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. However, the tipster notes that 8GB of RAM is also a possibility but it is “unlikely.”

Like last year, the vanilla iPhone 15 models are expected to not feature the latest chipset; instead, they could be powered by the outgoing A16 Bionic chip that powers the current iPhone 14 Pro flagships.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has hinted that all the new iPhone 15 series models are expected to be unveiled during the rumored Apple event on September 12. In addition to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 15, Apple is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models.

In related news, Apple is reportedly working with Foxconn to manufacture servers in Vietnam for its AI services, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. This is part of Apple’s efforts to diversify its manufacturing away from China.