iPhone Users Can Soon Send High-Quality Videos On WhatsApp: Here's How

In good news for WhatsApp users on iOS, the Meta-owned instant messaging application is reportedly releasing a feature to send high-quality videos and enhancements for profile icons within group chats.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.13.0.76 update, which is available on the TestFlight app, some beta testers may now experiment with the ability to send high-quality videos," WABetaInfo reported.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo revealed that the Meta-owned platform is really rolling out a feature to send high-quality videos to users that installed the latest update of the iOS app. The HD option now also appears when selecting a video from the Photos app.

As happens with the high-quality photo feature, the default option is always “Standard quality” for any video, and you still need to select the high-quality option every time you want to share a new video with improved quality, the report said.

When users share a video using the high-quality option, it will be marked as a high-quality video in the conversation, and a new tag is automatically added to the message bubble, as shown in the attached screenshot, it added.

The report suggests that this additional information will help the recipient identify that the video was sent in better quality. It is important to mention that this feature is not available when sharing videos via status updates.

The new iOS update for WhatsApp also provides users with additional enhancements regarding profile icons within group chats. Specifically, the thumbnails of contacts whose profile pictures are hidden or unavailable have been revised. These thumbnails now feature the initials of the respective group member’s name. This improvement will help other participants in the conversation quickly identify the person represented by the thumbnail, the report said.

The feature to send high-quality videos, along with enhancements for profile icons within group chats, is available to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. The new update will be rolled out for more users in the coming days.