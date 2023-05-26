iPhone Users Complain About Battery Drain Issue After Installing iOS 16.5 Update

Apple issued the new iOS 16.5 version for iPhone users recently, and most of the people who installed the new version have seen their battery drain faster than usual. Generally you expect a public release to be fully bug-free and have no issues whatsoever.

But in this case, the iOS 16.5 update has brought more complaints from users who are not getting the best out of their iPhone’s battery. Many people using the affected iPhones have shared their concern on Apple Community Forums this week, talking about poor battery life on old and newer iPhone models running on the iOS 16.5 version.

People have mentioned that a 1 hour FaceTime call has resulted in a massive battery drain where the meter goes from 100 percent to 18 percent. It is likely that Apple developers have missed out on some major software issue that is causing this problem.

Apple seems to have realised the issue and it claims that the iOS 16.6 beta version will offer the fix for the battery drain. However, most iPhone users don’t want to install a beta version as it has other issues and performance instability, so it would be better if Apple released a public fix for the battery drain issue right away.

And while Apple tried to fix this issue, the company is already working towards the next iOS 17 version about which we will know more next month at the WWDC 2023 keynote.

The new version is expected to bring a host of new features, which includes more optimised use cases for the always-on-display of your iPhone, and more customisation options. With the upcoming iPhone 15 likely to come with USB C for charging, the software could gain some improved performance boost for data transfer and charging for that matter.