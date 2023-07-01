CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

iPhones Could Soon Get Satellite-Powered Voice Calls And Internet: Report

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 12:21 IST

California, USA

Apple has been working with Globalstar to improve the iPhone's satellite features. (Image: Apple)

Apple has been working with Globalstar to improve the iPhone's satellite features. (Image: Apple)

Globalstar, Apple's partner, is hinting that iPhone's may soon get more satellite-powered features—including voice calls and internet.

Apple introduced the new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature with the iPhone 14 series. It allows users to contact emergency services without cellular reception if they are lost or in an emergency, and time and again, the feature has been praised for helping people get rescued.

And now, as per PCMag, Globalstar, which is Apple’s partner, is hinting that iPhone’s may soon get more satellite-powered features—including voice calls and internet.

Per PCMag, the FCC filing revolves around T-Mobile and SpaceX powering satellite internet services for “unmodified” T-Mobile smartphones.

“Globalstar’s MSS (mobile satellite service) system will continue to evolve over time to support a growing array of direct-to-handset features and services in its licensed spectrum," Globalstar said. This suggests that Globalstar could be working in tandem with Apple to bring satellite voice calls and internet connectivity for Apple devices. 

The report further notes that AT&T and AST SpaceMobile are “also working to enable satellite-powered voice calls and internet access to unmodified consumer smartphones.”

If this were to happen—it would be very easy to access the internet and stay connected with loved ones when users are out exploring or visiting an area with poor or no cellular service.

Apple Emergency SOS via Satellite feature has saved many lives—and recently—Juana Reyes, a woman who broke her leg while hiking in Tujunga, was able to use the iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature to contact emergency services. She was in a remote location with no cell phone service. 

The Emergency SOS via Satellite is not available in all regions, but only in select ones, such as the US, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK.

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
July 01, 2023
last updated:July 01, 2023, 12:21 IST