iPhones Users Can Finally Use Google Messages App: Here’s What You Need

iPhone users can now message other people who are not using the iMessage platform. Apple has built a walled garden all these years, which has limited iOS users to apps like WhatsApp for messaging people who use Android phones.

But gradually we are seeing a change in that trend thanks to apps like Beeper which has been introduced recently. RCS Messaging is Google’s proprietary tech that Apple continues to block on iOS to ensure iMessage stays relevant for millions of iPhone users across the globe.

But having apps like Beeper negates that purpose, especially since it is a hub for all messaging apps which includes WhatsApp, iMessage, Google Messages and more. The new support on Beeper app was introduced recently, allowing iPhone users to use RCS messaging from Google without any restrictions from Apple.

Beeper has said that RCS message integration for iPhone is still in beta so you might face issues using the app on the device till the bugs are fixed.

The app itself seems to have a special enrolment strategy, where users have to sign up to the waitlist, and wait for the company to allow access to the Beeper app through a download link for the app for iPhone. The RCS Messages via Beeper will only work on the iPhone if you already have an Android phone with an active mobile number which is linked to the RCS Messages app.

It is interesting that Beeper has made it through Apple’s stringent App Store policy, especially since the app brings support for one of the apps that Tim Cook and Co. have sternly refused to offer on iOS for its users. In fact, Cook had said in a recent interview that he would prefer the person (Android user) buys an iPhone rather than supporting RCS Messages on iPhone.