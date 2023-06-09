CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » iQOO Neo 7 Pro Confirmed To Launch In India On July 4: Here's What To Expect
iQOO Neo 7 Pro Confirmed To Launch In India On July 4: Here's What To Expect

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 17:01 IST

New Delhi, India

iQOO Neo 7 Pro could get a design similar to the outgoing iQOO Neo 7 5G (Image: Shaurya Sharma/News18)

iQOO has confirmed that its upcoming performance-oriented device—the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be launching on July 4. Here's what we know and what to expect.

iQOO has confirmed that its upcoming performance-oriented device—the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be launching on July 4. The phone is expected to be a higher-end ‘pro’ version of the outgoing iQOO Neo 7 5G, which features the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset.

While the brand has not yet revealed specific details and specifications about the device, a report by MySmartPrice suggests that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro could be a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition—which has already been launched in China. If this is true, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro could be equipped with last year’s flagship Qualcomm chipset—the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It could get a 6.78-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The vanilla iQOO Neo 7 5G already supports 120W fast charging, so it is likely that this feature will be included in the pro variant as well.

In terms of the camera setup, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro could get a triple rear camera setup—including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This would be an upgrade from the iQOO Neo 7 5G’s dual camera setup—which consists of a 64MP main sensor and a secondary ‘bokeh’ sensor.

The design of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is likely to be similar to that of the iQOO Neo 7 5G—featuring a flat display, a matte polycarbonate back panel (resembling glass), and a rectangular camera bump on the back.

As for the price, the top-end model of the iQOO Neo 7 5G with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 34,999, so it could be possible that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro could be priced around Rs 40,000.

first published:June 09, 2023, 16:55 IST
last updated:June 09, 2023, 17:01 IST