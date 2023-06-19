iQOO Neo 7 Pro Confirmed To Launch With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chip: Launch Date & Specs

After confirming the launch date of its upcoming Neo 7 Pro smartphone in India, Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has now announced that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The smartphone will be launched on July 4th, 2023 in the country.

The company also confirmed that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will come equipped with 120W FlashCharge technology. With this feature, you can charge up to 50 per cent of the battery in eight minutes, iQOO India said. The smartphone is also confirmed to launch with gaming features including Motion Control.

According to a report from GizmoChina, The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will be available in Orange and Interstellar Black color options. It is expected to feature a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the smartphone will offer impressive performance with its 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, the report said. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G may arrive with a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The smartphone will run FunTouch OS 13-based Android 13 operating system.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G may sport a 16MP front-facing camera for capturing selfies. On the rear, the device will feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

The smartphone brand is also offering an opportunity for consumers wherein they can simply search ‘iQOO Neo 7 Pro’ on the Amazon website and stand a chance to win up to Rs 10,000 as Amazon Pay balance.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G smartphone is expected to be priced below Rs 30,000 in India. However, the company has not yet disclosed the official pricing for the phone. We recommend readers to wait for the brand’s official announcement.