iQOO Neo 7 Pro India Launch Today: Time, How To Watch LIVE Event And What To Expect

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is set to launch its latest Neo series smartphone — iQOO Neo 7 Pro — in India on Tuesday at 12:00 PM. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter. The smartphone brand has already disclosed the key specifications of this upcoming Neo smartphone.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro Price (Expected)

According to leaks, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to launch in India with an initial price of Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. However, with bank offers, the price is rumored to be reduced to around Rs 33,999. The smartphone will come in two colour options — Black and Orange.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: How To Watch Live

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G launch event will stary today at 12:00 PM (IST) in the afternoon. You can watch the live stream of its launch event on iQOO India’s official YouTube channel or you can catch live details here as well as we have embedded the live link below.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro Specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The company also confirmed that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will come equipped with 120W FlashCharge technology. The smartphone is also coming with gaming features including Motion Control.

According to leaks, the smartphone will offer impressive performance with its 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G may arrive with a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The smartphone will run FunTouch OS 13-based Android 13 operating system.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G may sport a 16MP front-facing camera for capturing selfies. On the rear, the device will feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens.