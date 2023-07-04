iQOO Neo 7 Pro Launched With 50MP Camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chip: Price, Specifications

Smartphone brand iQOO on Tuesday announced the launch of its Neo 7 Pro mobile phone in India, which comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro Price, Colour Options and Availability

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, while the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 37,999. It will be available for purchase on Amazon during the upcoming Prime Day sale. The smartphone comes in Fearless Flame and Dark Storm colour options.

Here you go! Now you know all there is to know about the #PowerToWin of #iQOONeo7Pro. So, pre-book your #PowerToWin at https://t.co/UvfTudskSr. Sale starts from 15th July. #iQOO pic.twitter.com/yimiR4COuG— Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) July 4, 2023

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is available for pre-booking on Amazon and the iQOO e-store, followed by a sale starting July 15. All customers pre-booking the Neo 7 Pro will get a one-year extended warranty, said the company.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a contrast ratio of 8,00,00,00:1 and the ability to reproduce 1.07 billion colors. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits. iQOO Neo 7 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform along with Independent Gaming Chip (IG Chip).

It comes equipped with Extended RAM 3.0 and offers up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacity. For optics, iQOO Neo 7 Pro sports a triple camera setup that has a 50MP OIS Main Camera with ISOCELL GN5 sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, 2MP super macro camera with 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies. You will also get a variety of shooting modes including Bokeh Portrait Video, Pure Night View, OIS Panning Portrait, Super Night Video, Sports Mode, etc.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120-watt fast charging. The company claims that it can boost from 1 per cent to 100 per cent in just 25 minutes. It runs on the Funtouch OS 13 based on the Android 13 operating system and comes with Dual 5G nano SIM, Bluetooth version 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.