iQOO Pad Launched Wih 12.1-inch Display, 10000mAh Battery: Price, Full Specs And More

Vivo’s sub-brand, iQOO, has made its entry into the Android tablet market with the launch of its first tablet — the iQOO Pad — in China. The newly launched iQOO Pad comes with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a 12.1-inch display, and a powerful 10,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The tablet is also equipped with stylus support and the iQOO smart touch keyboard.

iQOO Pad Price

It comes in single Interstellar Gray colour. The base model of the iQoo Pad will be available at 2,599 yuan (around Rs 30,408.66). The high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage costs CNY 2899 (around Rs 34,045). The device is up for preorder in China and will go on sale later this month. There is currently no information available regarding the tablet’s launch and availability in India as the company has not disclosed any details yet.

iQOO Pad Specifications

The iQOO Pad has a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD display, offering a resolution of 2800×1968 pixels with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of up to 600 nits. Under the hood, the Android tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Storage options for the iQOO Pad include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, providing ample space for multimedia and applications. Running on the Android 13 operating system, the tablet features iQOO’s customized OriginOS 3 user interface.

In terms of optics, the iQOO Pad sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, an 8MP camera is available for video calling and selfies.

The iQOO Pad is powered by a massive 10,000mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging. The tablet also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.