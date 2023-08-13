iQOO Z7 Pro 5G India Launch: What To Expect On August 31

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Launch: Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is gearing up to launch its new Z series 5G smartphone in India this month. The company has confirmed that its upcoming iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will be introduced in the country on August 31. 31st. The company is expected to live stream the launch event on its social media platform X (previously called Twitter) and YouTube.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: Expected Specifications And Price

Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several details about the upcoming device. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a MediaTek 7200 5G chipset, an AMOLED display, and a 64MP camera sensor. Coming to the pricing, the smartphone is likely to be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India for the vanilla variant. The smartphone will be available on the e-commerce website Amazon post-launch.

The company has already confirmed that the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will have a 3D Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to come with an anti-glare (AG) glass finish on the rear. In the camera department, the handset will feature a 64MP aura light rear camera, with support for OIS. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone could feature a 16MP front camera.

On the phone’s right side, you’ll find the volume keys and power buttons. The upcoming iQOO phone is set to include a curved display housing a punch-hole selfie camera, as already confirmed.

According to reports, the new smartphone from iQOO will most likely pack a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The device is also rumoured to run FunTouch OS 13-based Android 13. iQOO is expected to launch the smartphone in two variants — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256 GB. The device is teased to have a sim design with a 7.36mm thickness. The brand has confirmed that the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will be manufactured in India.