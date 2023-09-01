iQOO Z7 Pro With Curved Display And 66W Fast Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone has launched in India this week, making it one of the few mid-range phones in the market that tries to change the dynamics of performance. iQOO has generally focused on design and performance with higher-end devices but with the Z7 Pro, you now have a phone that allows you to get the best of both aspects without breaking the bank. The company is also offering a curved display with a high refresh rate screen and a powerful MediaTek chipset.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Price In India

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G has got a starting price of Rs 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, which goes up to Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. The phone will be available from September 5 onwards.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Specifications

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G catches your eye with its appealing design and sleek dimensions. The phone weighs under 180 grams and features a curved AMOLED display that gets a 120Hz refresh rate screen. iQOO is using the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC to power the device with up to 8GB RAM and you can expand it by a further 8GB using the virtual RAM technology.

iQOO continues to use the Funtouch OS 13 version which is based on Android 13. The phone comes with a dual rear camera system that includes a 64MP sensor with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the phone gets a 16MP shooter for selfies. The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and offers an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The phone packs a 4600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging using the bundled charger. The iQOO Z7 Pro model has competition from the likes of Realme 11 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 3 and Redmi Note 12 Pro among others.