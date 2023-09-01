CHANGE LANGUAGE
iQOO Z7 Pro With Curved Display And 66W Fast Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Reported By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 08:00 IST

Delhi, India

iQOO Z7 Pro gets a premium design and powerful hardware

iQOO Z7 Pro is the latest mid-range phone in the market that will look to push for its case with the premium design and powerful hardware.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone has launched in India this week, making it one of the few mid-range phones in the market that tries to change the dynamics of performance. iQOO has generally focused on design and performance with higher-end devices but with the Z7 Pro, you now have a phone that allows you to get the best of both aspects without breaking the bank. The company is also offering a curved display with a high refresh rate screen and a powerful MediaTek chipset.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Price In India

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G has got a starting price of Rs 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, which goes up to Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. The phone will be available from September 5 onwards.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Specifications

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G catches your eye with its appealing design and sleek dimensions. The phone weighs under 180 grams and features a curved AMOLED display that gets a 120Hz refresh rate screen. iQOO is using the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC to power the device with up to 8GB RAM and you can expand it by a further 8GB using the virtual RAM technology.

iQOO continues to use the Funtouch OS 13 version which is based on Android 13. The phone comes with a dual rear camera system that includes a 64MP sensor with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the phone gets a 16MP shooter for selfies. The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and offers an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The phone packs a 4600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging using the bundled charger. The iQOO Z7 Pro model has competition from the likes of Realme 11 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 3 and Redmi Note 12 Pro among others.

