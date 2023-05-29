ISRO GSLV F12/NVS -1 Mission: Rocket Carries 2nd-gen NavIC Satellite

GSLV-F12/ NVS-O1 Mission is accomplished.After a flight of about 19 minutes, the NVS-O1 satellite was injected precisely into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will take NVS-01 into the intended Geosynchronous orbit. — ISRO (@isro) May 29, 2023

The primary objective of this mission is to deploy the NVS-01 navigation satellite, which weighs approximately 2,232 kilograms. This satellite belongs to the second generation of satellites envisioned for the Navigation with Indian Constellation series.

With the successful completion of this mission, India will join the exclusive list of just three other countries in the world. Around 20 minutes after launch, the satellite will be injected into a geosynchronous transfer orbit, marking a significant milestone in India’s space exploration journey.

According to ISRO, NVS-01 is the first of the second-generation satellites envisaged for the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services. NVS series of satellites will sustain and augment the NavIC with enhanced features. This series incorporates L1 band signals additionally to widen the services. For the first time, an indigenous atomic clock will be flown in NVS-01.

A fully developed NavIC system consists of seven satellites in Geosynchronous/Inclined Geosynchronous orbits. It will provide real time positioning and timing services over India and a region extending approximately 1,500km around the Indian mainland, IANS reported.

The satellite with a mission life of 12 years is powered by two solar arrays capable of generating power upto 2.4kW and a lithium-ion battery during the eclipse. NVS series of satellites will sustain and augment the NavIC with enhanced features.

This series has payloads that operate on L1, L5 and S bands thereby widening its services. The L1 navigation band is popular for providing Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services for civilian users and for interoperability with other Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals.