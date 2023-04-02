'India Achieved It': ISRO on Successful Conduct of Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX).

The test was conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka, the national space agency said.

ISRO conducted the experiment in collaboration with the Air Force and Defence Space Research Organisation.

ISRO took to Twitter over the successful conduct of the landing mission and said “India achieved it!"

India 🇮🇳 achieved it!ISRO, joined by @DRDO_India @IAF_MCC, successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga, Karnataka in the early hours on April 2, 2023. — ISRO (@isro) April 2, 2023

According to a ISRO press release, the RLV took off at 7:10 am by a Chinook Helicopter of the Indian Air Force as an ‘underslung load" and flew to a height of 4.5 km (above MSL).

“Once the predetermined pillbox parameters were attained, based on the RLV’s Mission Management Computer command, the RLV was released in mid-air, at a down range of 4.6 km," the press release said.

“Release conditions included 10 parameters covering position, velocity, altitude and body rates, etc. The release of RLV was autonomous. RLV then performed approach and landing maneuvers using the Integrated Navigation, Guidance & control system and completed an autonomous landing on the ATR air strip at 7:40 AM IST. With that, ISRO successfully achieved the autonomous landing of a space vehicle," it added.

