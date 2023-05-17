Jabra Elite 5 Review: A Jack-Of-All-Trades Option For The Modern User

Jabra’s Elite 5 earbuds may not appeal to hardcore audiophiles seeking the absolute best sound quality but are undeniably an excellent recommendation for those who value versatility and functionality—catering to the needs of casual listeners who desire a well-rounded product.

Retailing for Rs 10,999 in India, the earbuds offer a minimalist design and a package that screams jack of all trades—master of none. Here is our review of the Jabra Elite 5—find out if they are something that you might want to invest your money into.

Jabra Elite 5 Review: Build Quality and Aesthetics

The Elite 5 boasts features an excellent overall build quality—using high-quality plastics that eliminate any noticeable creeks or hollow sounds in the case—something that was a problem with some of the earlier generation earbuds from the company. The mechanism for opening and closing the lid feels satisfyingly smooth.

Furthermore, these earphones are IP55-rated, offering dust and water resistance—making them ideal for intense workout sessions or for use in adverse weather conditions. During my testing, I accidentally exposed them to unseasonal rain showers, and they continue to function as they did right out of the box.

The design of the earphones is minimalistic and discreet, making them an excellent choice for those seeking a professional yet stylish look. However, I should note that the material used in the earphone holding space of the case is soft-touch plastic, which gives it a premium feel, but also acts as a con. Unfortunately, with prolonged use, it tends to accumulate dust and grime relatively quickly. This should not pose a problem for users who regularly clean their devices, as it is relatively easy to clean.

Jabra Elite 5 Review: Sound Quality

While the Jabra Elite 5 delivers a good sound experience, there are other earphones on the market that offer superior sound quality at a similar price point, such as the Oppo Enco X2. One notable drawback is the lack of punchy lows—something users expect from this segment. However, on the positive side, the earphones handle sharp instrumentals and vocals decently—providing an enjoyable experience for activities like podcast listening.

It’s worth mentioning that the earphones feature the Qualcomm aptX Codec, which works well with Android devices. However, if you own an iOS device, you will experience slightly inferior sound quality, as per my testing. There’s just something lacking about the experience when used with an iOS device.

Overall, the sound performance of the Elite 5 can be considered average at best, making it less ideal for discerning audiophiles seeking exceptional audio performance.

Jabra Elite 5 Review: Active Noise Cancellation and Connectivity

The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) mode of the Jabra Elite 5 is generally well-executed. However, in extremely loud environments, I noticed some sound leakage into the earphones. If you plan on using them in noisy gyms or offices, I would advise against it. While some individuals may overlook the slight sound leak, if you prioritize a complete seal to block out external noise, these earphones may not be the best choice for you.

As far as connectivity goes, I had a good experience thanks to Bluetooth 5.2—with no random disconnection and phenomenal range. Once I was downstairs, with my phone in my room upstairs—around 20m away—yet the Jabra Elite 5 stayed connected to my iPhone with no disturbance. Moreover, I also found the Jabra Sound+ app quite functional. Not only is it available on both iOS and Android, but it also lets you tweak the equalizer and change ANC levels as per your liking.

Jabra Elite 5 Review: Are They worth Your Money?

In conclusion, the Jabra Elite 5 TWS earbuds excel in various aspects, including their build quality, aesthetics, and versatile functionality, and not to forget the great app experience with the Jabra Sound+ app. They are a compelling option for casual listeners who prioritize a well-rounded product. However, if you are an avid audiophile seeking top-notch sound quality or require complete noise isolation, you may want to explore other options available in the market.