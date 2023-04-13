CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Jabra Launches Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds In India: Price, Features And More
1-MIN READ

Jabra Launches Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds In India: Price, Features And More

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 12:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Jabra Elite 4 earbuds come with IP55 rainproof rating.

Jabra has launched Elite 4 earbuds in India, with Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, Active Noise Cancellation, and 5.5 hours of playtime. Here are all the details.

Jabra’s Elite 4 earbuds have launched in India, featuring Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, Active Noise Cancellation, and a playtime of 5.5 hours. The Elite 4 is a follow up to the Elite 3 earbuds—with 4-microphone call technology and 6mm drivers.

Jabra Elite 4 Specifications and Features

The Jabra Elite 4 earbuds get Bluetooth Multipoint to switch easily between devices, and also offers other quality of life features, including Fast Pair and Swift Pair. It also has Active Noise Cancellation to filter out external sounds. And, as for the battery life, Jabra claims that the Elite 4 offers up to 22 hours of battery life ((28 hours with ANC off) with the charging case, and 5.5 hours on a single charge. The earbuds also come with an IP55 rainproof rating.

Jabra Elite 4 Price and Availability

Jabra Elite 4 earbuds will be available for purchase starting April 14th at a price of Rs 9,999. They will be offered in four colours—Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige, and can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, and Jabra authorized resellers.

“With the evolving world, the needs and expectations of contemporary earbud users have expanded, and they seek technology that delivers a holistic experience fulfilling their work as well as play needs without giving up on the key aspects, said Ashish Srivastava, Country Marketing Manager, India & SAARC at Jabra. He added, “the latest Jabra Elite 4 keep up with these needs, enabling users to truly focus, connect, and make calls without interruptions. We are thrilled to introduce yet another high-performance buds that today’s users have been looking for - an ideal companion to balance work and life.”

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology.
first published:April 13, 2023, 12:27 IST
