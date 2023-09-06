Janmashtami 2023: Top Bhajans, YouTube Videos, Songs For Krishna Janmashtami

Happy Janmashtami 2023: Krishna Janmashtami, also called Janmashtami, or Gokulashtami is finally here. Hindus across the globe are celebrating the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu on September 6 and September 7 this year. Devotees celebrate Janmashtami by fasting, singing, praying together, preparing and sharing special food, night vigils, and visiting Krishna or Vishnu temples.

As Lord Krishna’s birthday celebration is in full swing, here’s a list of popular bhajans, YouTube videos, and melodious songs you can listen to and share with your loved ones on this auspicious day.

1. Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari

2. Govind Bolo

3. Woh Kisna Hai

4. Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki

You can also listen to these Janmashtami songs and bhajans mentioned below:

Some of the most popular Krishna Janmashtami songs from Krishna Janmashtami special playlist are.

- Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki

- Yashoda Jaayo Lalla,

-Are Dwaar Paalo,

-Natkhat Natkhat Nandkishore

-Chhoto So Mero Madan Gopal

-Brindavan Ka Krishna Kanhaiya

-Radha Kaise Na Jale

-Mere To Girdhar Gopal

- Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo

-Krishna Krishna, Hai Krishna

-Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re

-Badi der Bhayi Nandlala

-Yashomati Maiya Se Bole Nand Lala

-Raadhey Krishna Ki Jyoti

Janmashtami 2023: How To Share YouTube Videos On WhatsApp

- Open the YouTube app on your mobile device.

- Search for the video you want to share.

- Once you’ve found it, tap on the video to open it.

- Go to the video description and you’ll see a “Share" button. Tap on it.

- A list of sharing options will appear.

- Look for the WhatsApp icon or select “WhatsApp" from the sharing options.

- After choosing WhatsApp, you’ll be taken to your WhatsApp contacts.

- Select the contact or group where you want to share the video.

Once you’ve chosen the recipient, tap the “Send" button to share the video.

For WhatsApp Status

- Open YouTube on your device.

-Open a particular video you want to share on WhatsApp.

- Next tap Share, located just below the video.

-Several options will appear on the screen, Choose WhatsApp and then Share on Status.