JBL Tour One M2 Wireless Headphones With ANC And Spatial Audio Launched: Price, Features

JBL has launched its premium wireless headphone in the Tour One series with the M2 that goes up against brands like Sony, Sennheiser and more. The Tour One M2 offers adaptive noise cancellation based on where you are, has four built-in mics and big size drivers. JBL is positioning the Tour One M2 as a flagship product that not only caters to the high-end users but also will be one for the audiophiles to consider.

JBL Tour One M2 Price In India

JBL Tour One M2 wireless headphone is priced at Rs 24,999 for a limited period and after that it will cost you Rs 34,999. JBL has started selling the headphones via online and offline channels in the country.

JBL Tour One M2 Features

JBL has equipped the headphones with 40mm dynamic drivers and the company claims you will get the Hi-res legendary pro sound output. It also supports spatial audio and stereo sound with the ability to adapt the noise cancellation based on your surroundings. You can take hands free voice calls like other wireless headphones allow. But the company has given extra thought to the build quality of the Tour One M2, especially the cable which is made of rubberised materials and the body is made of carbon fibre that ensures the headphone weighs just 268 grams.

The headphone lets you activate Google Assistant or Alexa from the paired phone, and you have the JBL Headphones app for other personalised features. You can use these cans with Android, Windows and iOS devices. The headphone features a 920mAh battery that supports fast charging via USB C port.

It is safe to say that the features of the Tour One M2 sound interesting but that price tag takes the product to a whole new level. People are spoilt for choices with the likes of Sony, Sennheiser and Bose to contend in this segment. We are hopeful that the headphones are tuned to deliver the best value for its price tag.

