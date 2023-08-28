Jio 5G On Track To Cover All India By December: All Details

Reliance has confirmed that Jio now has over 450 million subscribers in the country, making it the largest telecom operator. The telco has recorded a subscriber increase of 20 per cent year-on-year with an average data usage of 25GB per user every month. Reliance Chairman, Mukesh Ambani also announced that Jio 5G is on track to cover all India by December 2023. “This makes Jio 5G the fastest-ever 5G rollout of this scale anywhere in the world," he proudly shared during the Reliance AGM 2023 keynote speech.

Jio was publicly launched seven years ago with its 4G services and in a short time, the company has become the biggest source of data consumption and also helping millions connect to the internet.

Here are some of the key highlights from the Reliance AGM 2023 from Reliance Chairman, Mukesh Ambani sharing the growth trajectory of Jio in India and how the Jio True 5G network is expanding.

- Jio has a total monthly data traffic of 1,100GB which is the highest

- Jio 5G rollout started in October 2022 and is already present in 96 per cent of the census towns in India

- Jio True 5G will cover the entire country by December 2023

- Jio True 5G rollout is the fastest-ever of this scale in the world

- 85 per cent of the total 5G cells in India are on Jio’s network

- Jio adding one 5G cell to the network every 10 seconds

- 1 million 5G cells to be operational by December 2023

- Jio has built its own low-power small cells that offer a strong network in high-consumption areas like tourist

spots and temples

- Jio 5G now has 50 million customers and high-paying customers choosing Jio network

- Jio has five times the net port-ins via Mobile Number Portability to its nearest rival

- Jio 5G rollout is powered by Jio’s own 100 per cent in-house developed 5G stack