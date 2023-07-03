JioBharat 4G Mobile Launched With UPI Support At Rs 999: All Details

With the aim to help people still stuck with 2G handsets in India due to high cost of smartphones, Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its JioBharat 4G feature phone with internet facility. The new JioBharat 4G mobile is a unique feature phone which comes with unlimited voice calls, UPI payment option, entertainment apps like JioCinema, JioSaavn, and more. According to the company, the JioBharat 4G phone is priced at Rs 999, offering the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone in the market.

“There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. Six years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratise the internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction," said Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani.

#WATCH | Visuals of JioBharat V2 4G Phone with an MRP of Rs 999, the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone. The monthly plan is 30% cheaper and has 7 times more data compared to feature phone offerings of other operators. The phone has plans including Rs 123 for 28… pic.twitter.com/xBbALCAoA9— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

Along with the handset, Jio said that users will also benefit from cheaper monthly plans made for the JioBharat phone. Jio is also offering a monthly plan at Rs 123 for 28 days, wherein Jio Bharat users will enjoy unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data. When compared to regular mobile plans, this is significantly more affordable.

The same plan will cost Rs 1,234 annually, offering 168 GB of data (0.5 GB a day). According to the company, this feature phone aims to provide affordable access to the best-in-class Jio 4G network for customers still using 2G technology. The beta trial for the first million JioBharat phones will begin on July 7.

“At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this digital divide and welcome every Indian to join the movement. We care for every citizen of our nation, and we will go the extra mile to ensure every single person reaps the benefits of this digital society that our great nation is turning into,” added Ambani.

While the JioBharat is essentially a feature phone, what’s interesting is that users can avail JioPay for making UPI payments. Users will also get access to the range of JioCinema content along with JioSaavn, camera and FM Radio. Besides Reliance Retail, other phone brands, starting with Karbonn will adopt the ‘Jio Bharat platform’ to build ‘Jio Bharat phones’