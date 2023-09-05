Jio's 7th Anniversary: Get Free Data, Offers With These Plans Before September 30

To mark Jio’s seventh anniversary, the Telecom giant is introducing additional benefits in the form of vouchers and extra data for specific recharges starting today, September 5, and running until September 30, this year.

Which Plans Are Eligible:

Customers who opt for the Rs 299, Rs 749, and the Rs 2,999 plans will be eligible to receive these extra benefits as part of the seven-year celebration. However, these benefits will only be available to users who subscribe to these plans between today and September 30.

What Are The Benefits:

For customers selecting the Rs 299 plan, Jio will include an additional 7GB of data on top of the regular plan benefits—which include 2GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS/day. This plan is valid for 28 days.

Subscribers of the Rs 749 plan will get a total of 14GB of extra data (7GB x 2 coupons) in addition to the usual plan benefits—which include 2GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS/day. Plan validity is 90 days.

Those who opt for the Rs 2,999 plan will receive the most benefits. This plan includes 21GB of extra data (7GB x 3 coupons), Rs 200 off on AJIO, 20% off on Netmeds (up to ₹800), Rs 100 off on Swiggy, a complimentary McDonald’s meal on purchases of Rs 149 and above, 10% off at Reliance Digital stores, and up to Rs 1,500 off on flights & 15% off on hotels up to Rs 4,000 with Yatra. These extras come alongside the usual plan benefits—including 2.5GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS/day, and are valid for 365 days.

Once customers subscribe to these plans, the extra benefits will be credited to their MyJio account.