'Keep Calm And Just X Through It,' Says Twitter Former Boss Jack Dorsey

Billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino have officially announced the renaming and rebranding of the popular social media platform Twitter to ‘X,’. Twitter owner Musk has also confirmed that the new X logo will go live later today. Reacting to this development, Jack Dorsey, the former boss of the micro-blogging platform, wrote on his Twitter handle: “Keep calm and just x through it."

Jack Dorsey’s comment on Twitter’s new logo shows his support for the idea proposed by current Twitter owner, Elon Musk, who is also a good friend of Dorsey. Elon Musk has already named Twitter’s parent company the X Corporation. He also announced that the domain X dot com now redirects users to Twitter dot com.

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of Twitter said that X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.

“Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine. For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started," Yaccarino added.

Yaccarino also emphasised that there’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver everything. “@elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world," she added.

On Sunday, Musk also kicked off a poll asking users if he should change the default platform colour to black. Currently, black colour leads the poll with 74.8 per cent of votes, while white colour only got 25.2 per cent of votes. When technology influencer Marques Brownlee tweeted, “I’m still gonna call it Twitter", Musk replied: “Not for long."

In response to a user’s query about what will be Twitter-owner’s new title instead of ‘Chief Twit’, Musk replied: “Chief Nothing Officer." When another user asked if users will now be called “Xers", the tech billionaire said: “We will have no name."