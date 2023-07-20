Krafton Announces BGIS 2023 Esports Tournament With Rs 2 Crore Prize Money: Details Here

Krafton has announced the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 esports tournament, which they claim to be the biggest Battle Royale Esports tournament in India to date. The prize money for the tournament is a whopping Rs 2 crore, and thousands of teams will compete for the chance to win it.

To ensure that the tournament is well-received in all regions of India, and considering the sheer diversity of the game’s player base, the Grand Finals of the esports event will be broadcast in 10 languages—including English, Hindi, and 8 other regional languages.

When Is It Starting?

As per Krafton, BGIS 2023 will be streaming from July 20 to October 14, 2023. And the tournament has been divided into two phases: Online qualifiers and Offline Grand Finals which are going to be conducted on-ground from October 12 to 14—with fans being in attendance.

BGIS 2023 will begin with ‘The Grind,’ in which 256 invited teams will compete to be among the top 64 teams. They will then advance to Round 2 and Round 3 of the tournament. The Grind will determine which of the invited teams, as well as the players who advance through the In-Game Qualifiers, will compete in the main event. Fans can watch The Grind live on Krafton India YouTube channel, starting July 20, every day at 12pm.

BGIS 2023 Registrations

Registration for the tournament will be open from July 24 till August 2—followed by verification from August 3 to August 9. Those who are registering must ensure that they enter accurate information to avoid elimination during verification. Verified teams will then participate in 15 in-game qualifier matches from August 10 to August 17—with their top 10 match scores determining their rankings.

Out of the total teams, 2048 teams will qualify for the first, initial round. These qualified teams will then participate in a series of competitions, organized in groups of 16—spanning from round 1 to round 6. The best-performing teams from each round will progress to the subsequent stage, leading up to the Grand Finale. As we said, the LAN event (finals) is scheduled to take place from October 12 to 14.