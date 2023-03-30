Krafton Partners With UniPin To Enable Secure Transactions During In-Game Purchasing

In a new collaboration aimed at enhancing the player experience for Road to Valor: Empires, KRAFTON has collaborated with UniPin to offer a seamless transaction experience. UniPin, as the official distribution partner of Road to Valor: Empires, will provide players a secure top-up process, whether they choose to transact online or offline.

This partnership will also allow players to buy in-game packs and receive exclusive rewards and discounts on UniPin’s platform. The developer claims that through this partnership, the in-game purchasing process for players will become user-friendly and hassle-free.

“With this collaboration, we’re bringing a seamless and secured payment experience to our community, ensuring that players can fully immerse themselves in the game, and enjoy an unparalleled experience. Our goal has always been to provide our players with the best possible gaming experience, and this partnership allows us to welcome our players with exciting new rewards,” said Siddharth Mehrotra, Head- Business Development, KRAFTON, Inc. India

Road to Valor: Empires is a casual real-time PvP Strategy game—where players can embark on missions, build armies, and battle mythical soldiers and warriors. Additionally, the game offers personalized game rooms for players to play with friends, and a Hindi user interface to enhance accessibility and appeal to the Indian market. The game is now available to download and play on both Android and iOS.

“Considering the market potential for mobile games in South Asia, UniPin’s expertise to facilitate seamless game top-ups and KRAFTON’s experience and leadership in mobile gaming, this partnership would delight gamers with the easiest, safe & most convenient top-up flow across online & offline distribution channels of UniPin.” said Akshay Sethi, Regional Director for UniPin South Asia.

Read all the Latest Tech News here