Kundli GPT AI: How To Get Horoscope Predictions From AI Chatbot

With the rise of advanced technology and artificial intelligence, the astrology field has the potential to take astrological readings and astronomy to a whole new level with the help of Kundli GPT AI, an AI-based chatbot designed to provide you with personalised astrological readings and answers to your questions based on your Kundli.

“If you’re curious about your career and professional life, our chatbot can provide insights into potential opportunities and challenges based on the planetary positions in your Kundli. If you’re wondering about your marriage and family life, our chatbot can offer predictions and advice on how to navigate potential obstacles or enhance positive influences," the Kundli GPT AI website reads.

According to the company, the chatbot can identify negative influences in your Kundli and suggest remedies. It can also provide insights into potential health issues and financial advice based on your planetary positions, using advanced AI technology for accurate answers.

The company also claims that Kundli GPT is an experimental tool and is not intended to be used for any commercial purpose. The information provided by Kundli GPT is for general information purposes only.

Here’s How To Use Kundli GPT AI Chatbot

- To use Kundli GPT AI, visit the website and select your language.

- Enter your name and birth date, and allow location access for better predictions.

- Click “Submit" to get personalised astrological readings.

In related news, Apple is also developing its own artificial intelligence chatbot “Apple GPT", which could rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, work on AI has become a priority for Apple over the course of the last few months.

Apple might make a big AI announcement in 2024, but they haven’t made any definite plans yet. The company’s AI head, John Giannandrea, and software engineering chief, Craig Federighi, are leading Apple’s AI efforts.