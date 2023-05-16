Lava Agni 2 Phone With Curved Display And Android 13 Launched in India: Price, Features

Lava is one of the few Indian-origin brands in the market, and this week it has unleashed the new Agni 2 phone with a lot of promise under its belt. The new Agni 5G phone features a curved display, looking to set a new trend for phones in the upper budget segment. It comes with Android 13 out of the box and future OS updates guaranteed.

Lava Agni 2 Price in India

Lava Agni 2 has launched for Rs 21,999 that gets 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, the company is offering the phone with a flat discount of Rs 2,000 (via major credit and debit cards) which brings the final price to Rs 19,999. The phone goes on sale from May 24 in the country.

Lava Agni 2 Specifications

The Agni 2 features a curved display and comes with a glass body panel, both of which are a rarity in this segment. The 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel gets a 120Hz refresh rate screen and the punch hole cutout at the top houses the front camera.

Lava is the first brand to bring the new MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset to the market, coupled with 8GB RAM. You can also virtually expand the memory by up to 8GB using the internal storage. Lava says the Android 13 version running on the Agni 2 has no ads and bloatware which is a refreshing change. The phone will get two more OS updates and three years of security support.

The phone packs a 4700mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. On the imaging front, you have a 50MP primary sensor that is likely to be paired with an 8MP sensor and dual 2MP sensors. Going by the specs, one can’t deny that the Agni 2 can be an interesting addition to the segment but Lava will need to walk the talk and ensure the phone delivers on multiple fronts in the next few months.