Lava Blaze 2 Smartphone Launched Under Rs 10,000 In India: Price, Specs And Availability

Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Monday announced the launch of its new budget smartphone — Blaze 2 in India. The smartphone comes with Unisoc T616 Processor, a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display, 13MP AI dual camera and a massive 5000 mAh battery.

Lava Blaze 2 Price, Colours, Availability

Priced at Rs 8,999, the Lava Blaze 2 smartphone comes in Glass Orange and Glass Blue colour options. The device will be available to purchase from online stores from April 18. Similar to other Lava phones, the company is also promising “free service at home" for devices under warranty.

Lava Blaze 2 Specifications

The new affordable Lava smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS Display with 2.5D Curved Screen and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display panel has a 269 PPI pixel density and a punch-hole cutout. The device also supports Anonymous and Auto call recording.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in a power button and face unlock support. The Lava Blaze 2 is powered by Unisoc T616 Processor. The device is equipped with 6GB RAM (expandable with an additional 5GB virtual RAM) and 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM. The smartphone also comes with microSD card support through which users can expand storage up to 1TB.

According to the company, the Lava Blaze 2 smartphone runs Android 12 OS. The device comes with a promised upgrade to Android 13 and two years of security updates. The Lava Blaze 2 is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery and offers 18W fast charging support. The device has a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and 4G support.

For optics, the Lava Blaze 2 includes a 13MP dual-camera setup on the back and an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. The smartphone’s inbuilt camera features include beauty, HDR, night, portrait, panorama, slow motion and time-lapse.

