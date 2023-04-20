CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Store OpeningTim CookiPhone 15 Pro MaxRedmi Smart Fire TVSundar Pichai
Home » Tech » 'Lawsuit Time': Elon Musk to Sue Microsoft for 'Illegally' Using Twitter Data
1-MIN READ

'Lawsuit Time': Elon Musk to Sue Microsoft for 'Illegally' Using Twitter Data

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 03:52 IST

California, US

It is unclear whether Musk has taken legal action against Microsoft, and Microsoft has yet to respond to the allegations. (Image: Reuters)

It is unclear whether Musk has taken legal action against Microsoft, and Microsoft has yet to respond to the allegations. (Image: Reuters)

The disagreement began after Microsoft refused to pay Twitter's API fees, which provide researchers with valuable data on online conversations

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has issued a legal threat against Microsoft, accusing the company of training its machine learning models using microblogging website’s data in an illegal manner.

This comes after Microsoft reportedly refused to pay Twitter’s API fees, which provide researchers with valuable data on online conversations.

“They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time," Musk tweeted, highlighting the row surrounding the use of social media data for machine learning training.

While APIs (application programming interfaces) are essential tools for businesses and researchers, concerns have been raised about privacy and ethical implications.

It is unclear whether Musk has taken legal action against Microsoft, and Microsoft has yet to respond to the allegations.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. twitter
  2. microsoft
  3. Musk
  4. API
first published:April 20, 2023, 03:52 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 03:52 IST