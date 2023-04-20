'Lawsuit Time': Elon Musk to Sue Microsoft for 'Illegally' Using Twitter Data

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has issued a legal threat against Microsoft, accusing the company of training its machine learning models using microblogging website’s data in an illegal manner.

This comes after Microsoft reportedly refused to pay Twitter’s API fees, which provide researchers with valuable data on online conversations.

“They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time," Musk tweeted, highlighting the row surrounding the use of social media data for machine learning training.

BREAKING: Twitter to sue Microsoft $MSFT for illegally using training data. 👀 https://t.co/NZ2lUGwgo2— T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) April 19, 2023

While APIs (application programming interfaces) are essential tools for businesses and researchers, concerns have been raised about privacy and ethical implications.

It is unclear whether Musk has taken legal action against Microsoft, and Microsoft has yet to respond to the allegations.

