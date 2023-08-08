Leaked iPhone 15 Pro Case Photos Hint At Possibility Of Rumored 'Action Button' Being Real

The next-generation iPhone 15 series, which may include the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, is expected to be released in September. However, before the release, images of what appear to be iPhone 15 Pro cases have leaked—suggesting the possibility of one key change that could make its way to the iPhone 15 Pro models: the addition of a new ‘action button.’

AppleInsider reported that a Twitter account called Majin Bu leaked images of iPhone 15 Pro cases that show a new third button where the mute switch is usually located. The button is covered—which suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models may have the rumored action button. However, Majin Bu noted that the cases are replicas and not official products.

Time and time again, we have seen cases for iPhone models available from both first-party and third-party manufacturers right at launch. This is because manufacturers get their hands on device schematics and renders in advance—allowing them to prepare accessories in advance. Therefore, it is theoretically possible that one such manufacturer obtained official details and created cases for the iPhone 15 Pro in advance, taking into account the design changes.

It was reported last month that Apple’s fourth developer beta of iOS 17 may have confirmed the action button hardware feature coming with the iPhone 15 Pro models.

The fourth developer beta code suggests that the Action Button may support nine different options that users can personalize and assign to different actions. These include: Accessibility, Shortcuts, Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Translate, and Voice Memos.