Leaked Pixel 7a Images Showcase New Colours And Retail Packaging Ahead Of Launch

As the Pixel 7a launch draws near, a set of leaked images have emerged featuring the device in its retail packaging, as well as in grey and blue colour variants. SnoopyTech—a popular leaker, shared the images, which showcase the phone’s design similarities with the vanilla Pixel 7, released in October 2022, featuring the Tensor G2 chipset.

The images also reveal that the Pixel 7a will feature a dual-camera setup, consisting of a new 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The retail box packaging hints that—like its predecessors—the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the Pixel 7a will not include a charging adapter in the box, which has now become the norm.

Additionally, the Pixel 7a will be available in a new blue colourway, a first for a Pixel phone. The muted blue shade is similar in intensity to the Lemon Grass colour of the Pixel 7 and exudes a subtle and calming sky blue vibe.

More renders of the Pixel 7a have also surfaced online—showcasing the phone in a Coral colourway, reminiscent of the Pixel 4 and 4XL. Moreover, a recent report by MySmartPrice revealed that the Pixel 7a was spotted on a GeekBench listing—further confirming that the phone will be equipped with the Tensor G2 SoC—the same processor that powers the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The listing suggests that the phone could feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

With a plethora of leaks emerging in various forms, including the alleged retail packaging, it appears likely that the Pixel 7a may launch during the upcoming Google I/O 2023—scheduled for next month in May.

